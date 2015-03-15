BERLIN Lower league strugglers KFC Uerdingen had a stoppage-time winner disallowed on Saturday after the scorer, defender Rico Weiler, told the referee it was handball.

Uerdingen thought they had snatched a 2-1 victory over leaders Alemannia Aachen when the 24-year-old put the ball in the net following a corner and the referee signalled a goal.

But Aachen players protested angrily and, following a row lasting several minutes, the referee back-tracked after consulting Weiler who had also scored Uerdingen's equaliser with a free kick in the 85th minute.

"The goal was only disallowed after Weiler admitted to the referee that it was handball," Uerdingen said on their website (www.kfc-uerdingen.de).

"That was a fantastic gesture," said Aachen coach Hans-Peter Schubert after his side's 18th match without defeat.

Uerdingen badly needed the win after losing their four previous games and slipping towards the relegation zone in the Regionalliga West, one of five regional leagues which make up the fourth tier of the German football pyramid.

