American climber dies on Everest, Indian missing
KATHMANDU An American climber on Mount Everest died on Sunday, officials said, the third death on the world's highest mountain in the past month and raising safety concerns for climbers.
BERLIN Provincial German club SV Wilhelmshaven have won a long-standing court battle against world soccer governing body FIFA's relegation order over the transfer of a player.
Germany's Federal Court of Justice on Tuesday ruled in favour of the club who were forced into relegation from the northern regional league after the 2013-14 season on FIFA orders.
The decision followed the club's refusal to pay two Argentine clubs development compensation of 157,500 euros ($176,000) for Sergio Sagarzazu who they had signed in 2007.
"We won. David beats against Goliath," Wilhelmshaven said on their website. "SVW wins in front of the Federal Court of Justice against the Northern football federation and FIFA."
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)
KATHMANDU An American climber on Mount Everest died on Sunday, officials said, the third death on the world's highest mountain in the past month and raising safety concerns for climbers.
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante was named Player of the Year by the Premier League on Sunday, adding a third individual accolade to a list of achievements this season that includes winning a second consecutive Premier League title.