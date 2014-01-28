BERLIN Bundesliga turnover rose by more than four percent in the 2012-13 season to 2.17 billion euros as it posted record figures for the ninth straight year, officials said on Tuesday.

Seventeen of the 18 clubs were profitable, up from 14 the previous fiscal year. Only seven registered a profit in the 2009-10 season and 12 did so in 2010-11.

Turnover grew by 4.4 percent while operating profit also reached a record high of 383.5 million euros, the German football league (DFL) said.

"It (the Bundesliga) remains the second biggest league in Europe per turnover," said DFL president Reinhard Rauball in a news release, referring to the English Premier League.

"The clubs have acted with good financial sense and with the aim of tight cost control."

Media revenue rose sharply by more than 70 million euros, up to 619 million from 546 million, boosted by increased interest from outside Germany.

It surpassed advertising as the biggest single revenue stream with 28.53 percent.

Merchandising grew by about 30 percent from 93.8 million euros to 120.3 million while advertising revenue was up to 578 million from 553 million, accounting for 26.6 percent of turnover.

The 36 clubs in the top two divisions also posted their ninth straight turnover record with a combined figure of 2.59 billion euros.

The second division broke the 400 million euros turnover mark for the first time.

The Bundesliga remained the best attended in the world but the average crowd per game dropped by more than 2,000 to 41,914 from 44,293.

"This had mainly to do with the makeup of the league and with seven clubs playing in stadiums with a capacity of under 30,000 seats," Rauball said. "It is still the third best average in Bundesliga history."

German football has been equally successful on the pitch with Bayern Munich winning the Champions League last season in an all-German final against Borussia Dortmund.

This season a record four Bundesliga clubs have reached the knockout stages.

