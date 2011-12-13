BERLIN Hanover 96 have passed on a 4,000 euro fine for flare lighting to the fan responsible for the regulation breach, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.

Hanover were fined by the German football association after flares were lit in the stands during their league game against Augsburg in September. Flares are banned in all German stadiums.

The fan, who was identified and has signed a document admitting his guilt, will now have to come up with the money, the club said.

"In my opinion this process did not have any alternative," club boss Martin Kind told the Hanover website (www.hannover96.de).

"We will continue holding those people responsible and pass on any DFB or UEFA fines to the culprits."

