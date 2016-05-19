Eintracht Frankfurt's Marco Russ reacts after missing a chance to score during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match against VfL Wolfsburg, in Frankfurt February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/ Files

BERLIN Eintracht Frankfurt captain Marco Russ has been diagnosed with a tumour after he had initially tested positive in a routine doping test, the Bundesliga club said on Thursday.

The club were informed of the positive test on Wednesday with Germany's anti-doping agency (NADA) suspecting that the high levels of growth hormone HCG found in the sample were due to illness rather than the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

Further tests by the club revealed they were indeed due to a tumour, Frankfurt said, without disclosing the location of the growth.

Russ is a Frankfurt youth product, having been at the club for almost his entire career apart from a two-year spell at VfL Wolfsburg between 2011-13.

"Despite this tragic diagnosis the player has said he is ready to play, something that has been confirmed by the doctors," Frankfurt said in a statement.

Frankfurt take on Nuremberg in their relegation/promotion playoff first leg later on Thursday after finishing in 16th place in the Bundesliga.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)