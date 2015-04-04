BERLIN Borussia Moenchengladbach scored three times in 10 minutes to come from a goal down and demolish hosts Hoffenheim 4-1 on Saturday to tighten their hold on a Champions League spot.

Goals from Max Kruse, Patrick Herrmann and Raffael in a scintillating spell in the first half turned the game for Gladbach after Sven Schipplock put the hosts ahead in the 17th minute.

Herrmann killed off lingering hopes of a Hoffenheim comeback six minutes after the restart with yet another quick break, taking his season tally to 10 goals and lifting Gladbach to 50 points, seven behind VfL Wolfsburg, who beat VfB Stuttgart 3-1.

The Wolves struggled initially but two goals from Swiss international Ricardo Rodriguez and another from Andre Schuerrle, his first for Wolfsburg, earned the three points after Martin Harnik's first-half equaliser.

Wolfsburg are in second place, seven points behind leaders Bayern Munich, and have all but secured a top-four finish with seven matches left to play.

Bayer Leverkusen also took a big step towards a top-four finish, crushing relegation-threatened Hamburg SV 4-0 with two goals from Gonzalo Castro to stay in fourth on 48 points, nine ahead of Schalke 05, in fifth, who are in action at Augsburg on Sunday.

Former European champions Hamburg, who were defeated in interim coach Peter Knaebel's debut, are now in 16th place on the relegation playoff spot.

Bundesliga Leaders Bayern, on 64 points, travel to Borussia Dortmund later on Saturday.

