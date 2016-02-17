Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski (L) reacts after colliding with Borussia Moenchengladbach's Martin Stranzl during their Bundesliga first division soccer match in Munich March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/Files

BERLIN Borussia Moenchengladbach defender Martin Stranzl will again be sidelined for some time after suffering a calf injury in training, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Austrian, a crowd favourite at Gladbach, who is considering retirement after this season, had only returned to action on February 5 in a 5-1 win over Werder Bremen.

Stranzl had been out of contention since September with a fractured eye socket which required surgery.

"He tore muscle fibre in his right calf in training and will be out for some time," Gladbach said in Wednesday's statement.

Gladbach, in seventh place on 32 points and three points off the fourth and final Champions League qualifying spot, host Cologne in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

