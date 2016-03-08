BERLIN Former Austria international Martin Stranzl said on Tuesday he will retire at the end of the season, following another injury-plagued campaign at Germany's Borussia Moenchengladbach.

"I have not managed to be on the pitch as often this season as I had imagined," Stranzl, who won 56 caps for Austria, told a news conference.

"That is why the decision to draw the line matured in the past weeks more and more," said the 35-year-old, struggling to fight back tears. "I regret nothing. Injuries are part of football."

Stranzl, who had also played for VfB Stuttgart and Spartak Moscow, joined Gladbach in 2011 from the Russian club, playing 143 games in all competitions for them and quickly becoming a crowd favourite.

But after coming back in early February from a months-long break following a fractured eye socket that required surgery, the defender was injured again after only 12 days, pulling a calf muscle in training.

"I would like to be on the pitch one more time (this season)," he said. "I will do everything to say farewell to all these amazing fans."

