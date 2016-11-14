2016 Rio Olympics - Soccer - Final - Men's Football Tournament Gold Medal Match Brazil vs Germany - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 20/08/2016. Serge Gnabry (GER) of Germany kicks the ball during penalty shootout. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci/File Photo

BERLIN Germany winger Serge Gnabry, who scored a hat-trick on his debut in the 8-0 victory over San Marino on Friday, initially thought his call-up to the national team by coach Joachim Loew was a hoax.

Gnabry became the first German to score three goals on his international debut for 40 years during the World Cup qualifier.

"The coach called me up but I had to think about it for a bit whether it was true or not," he told German media company RND.

"There are so many hoax calls from radio shows and I really did not want to be a victim of that."

The speedy 21-year-old, joint top scorer and silver medallist at this year's Olympic Games, has enjoyed a meteoric rise this season after joining Werder Bremen from Arsenal.

He failed to win a regular first-team place following his move to the Premier League club in 2012.

"I would not be the player I am today without England," Gnabry said.

"For example Arsenal's quick game which I learned. If you train as a young man with top players for three years then it is clear you will improve."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)