BERLIN Aug 25 Fiorentina striker Mario Gomez said on Monday he was determined to earn an international recall with Germany after missing the World Cup following a long injury absence.

The 29-year-old, who has won 59 caps and scored 25 goals, last played for Germany in August 2013 against Paraguay.

"I obviously want and I will come back to the national team," Gomez told Sport Bild magazine. "The pre-season preparation went well and we are well prepared for the start of the (Italian) season."

After a promising start in his first season at Fiorentina, the former Bayern Munich forward suffered a knee ligament injury in September last year that kept him out for months, calling last season "the ugliest of his career".

He was then hurt again shortly after coming back, missing selection for the German squad that went on to win the World Cup in Brazil last month.

But striker Miroslav Klose, the only forward in Germany's World Cup-winning team, has since retired from international football, improving Gomez' chances of a comeback.

Germany coach Joachim Loew will name his squad for the Sept. 3 friendly against World Cup finalists Argentina and their first Euro 2016 qualifier against Scotland on Sept. 7. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer)