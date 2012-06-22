LONDON Germany could lose to Greece in an upset Euro 2012 football quarter final later on Friday, but in terms of what really matters these days it has already won 8-0.

If you think it's all over, it is - at least economically speaking.

On a broad range of measures - from economic growth to joblessness - Germany absolutely thrashes Greece. It is after all the fourth-largest economy in the world, worth around $3.6 trillion, compared with Greece's $303 billion.

A comparative review of eight key measures by Reuters showed Germany "winning" on all counts - direction of economic growth, borrowing costs, debt to GDP, debt to deficit, unemployment, labour costs, current account balance, and manufacturing.

The most painful comparison for Greeks is joblessness. During the debt crisis, the German unemployment rate has fallen to 5.4 percent, while Greece's has leapt to around 22 percent.

Friday's game in the Polish city of Gdansk may end up being about pride. But Germany's overall triumph is assured.

(Graphic by Scott Barber; Written by Jeremy Gaunt)