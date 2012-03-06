Hamburger SV's Paolo Guerrero (L) and Bayern Munich's Holger Badstuber (R) fight for the ball during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match in Hamburg, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/Files

BERLIN Hamburg SV forward Paolo Guerrero has been banned for eight league games for a violent challenge on VfB Stuttgart goalkeeper Sven Ulreich in their 4-0 defeat on Saturday, the German football association (DFB) said on Tuesday.

The Peru international is suspended from all competitions until April 22 after his foul in the 53rd minute when he felled the goalkeeper from behind near the corner flag with his team already 3-0 behind.

Hamburg, who said Guerrero was correctly sent off and should be banned as well as fined by the club, had appealed the proposed ban on Monday arguing the suspension was too long when compared with more violent attacks in the past that received lighter sentences.

Guerrero will be back for the final two league games of the season.

