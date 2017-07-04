FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Brazil midfielder Gustavo leaves Wolfsburg for Marseille
#GST
#NorthKorea
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Economy
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Qatari minister cites 'aggression' as Gulf states consider sanctions
world
Qatari minister cites 'aggression' as Gulf states consider sanctions
Keys rooting for Kvitova to conquer on comeback
Wimbledon
Keys rooting for Kvitova to conquer on comeback
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 4, 2017 / 10:34 AM / a day ago

Brazil midfielder Gustavo leaves Wolfsburg for Marseille

1 Min Read

Brazil's Luiz Gustavo celebrates after scoring against France during their international friendly soccer match at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, near Paris, March 26, 2015.Charles Platiau/Files

BERLIN (Reuters) - Brazil defensive midfielder Luiz Gustavo has joined France's Olympique Marseille with immediate effect after four years at VfL Wolfsburg, the clubs said on Tuesday.

Gustavo, who had started his Bundesliga career at Hoffenheim in 2007, was part of Bayern Munich's treble-winning season that included the Champions League in 2013.

He then joined the Wolves, which won the German Cup again in 2015 while also finishing runners-up in the Bundesliga. His current move cost a reported 10 million euros ($11.35 million).

"Even if saying goodbye is hard, during the summer break my wish to try something new in a different country and a different league matured," the Brazilian said.

Marseille, fifth in the French league last season, did not give details on the length of his contract.

($1 = 0.8810 euros)

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.