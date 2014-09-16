Hamburg SV's head coach Mirko Slomka reacts during the German Telekom Cup soccer match against VfL Wolfsburg in Hamburg, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN Hamburg SV have sacked coach Mirko Slomka after the former European champions' bad start to the Bundesliga season that has seen them drop to last place, several German media reported on Tuesday.

Hamburg officials could not be reached for a comment.

The 47-year-old Slomka took over at Hamburg in February this year but needed a relegation playoff to stay up and protect their perfect record of having played in the top division every season since its creation in 1963.

The northern German club, however, got off to a bad start in the league this season, losing two of their three games and drawing the other to stay in last place on one point.

Hamburg have yet to score in the league as well.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)