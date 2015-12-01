BERLIN Hamburg SV striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga will not require shoulder surgery and will be return to fitness quicker than expected, the club said on Tuesday.

Lasogga, who has scored six goals for the northern club who are seventh in the Bundesliga, injured his shoulder during Saturday's 3-1 derby win at Werder Bremen, having sustained the same injury late last season.

"He will not undergo surgery for his injured right shoulder," the club said in a statement.

"That was decided in a meeting of the player and the doctors on Tuesday morning. He will receive treatment and will do power training but he will definitely not be available for the match against Mainz 05 (on Saturday)."

Hamburg, who needed a relegation playoff to stay up in the past two seasons, had initially feared a three to four month absence for the 23-year-old if surgery had been required.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann. Editing by Patrick Johnston)