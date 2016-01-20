Hamburg SV's Pierre-Michel Lasogga reacts after the German Bundesliga first division soccer match against Werder Bremen in Bremen, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/Files

BERLIN Hamburg SV striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga and central defender Johan Djourou are doubtful to face leaders Bayern Munich when the Bundesliga restarts after a one-month winter break on Friday, coach Bruno Labbadia said.

The pair trained with the team on Tuesday, with Lasogga back from a shoulder injury and Swiss international Djourou having recovered from a knock on his left knee in training a day earlier.

"I would not bet on it," Labbadia told reporters when asked whether Lasogga, who has scored six league goals, would be fit in time for the first league match of the year.

"It is difficult to say at the moment. They both completed much of the team training yesterday but we will have to see. Pierre-Michel did more than we had expected and Johan's injury was a scary moment on Monday."

Hamburg, in 10th place on 22 points, are already without injured defender Emir Spahic.

Champions Bayern, eyeing a record fourth consecutive Bundesliga title, are eight points clear at the top having won 15 of their 17 league games.

"Everyone knows this is one of the best teams in Europe. But this week we have built up enthusiasm and it may be a challenge but an attractive one," Labbadia said.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer)