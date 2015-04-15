BERLIN, April 15 Struggling Hamburg SV on Wednesday appointed Bruno Labbadia as their new coach with immediate effect with the former European champions anchored in last place with six matches left.

Despite widespread speculation about a pending deal with former Mainz 05 coach Thomas Tuchel, Hamburg said they had agreed on a 15-month contract withy Labbadia, valid also for the second division should Hamburg be relegated.

The 49-year-old, a former Hamburg player, returns to the club after coaching them in 2009-2010. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)