BERLIN Feb 3 Hamburg SV will be without striker Pierre Lasogga for at least two matches after he suffered a muscle injury in training on Monday evening, the club said on Tuesday.

Hamburg, in 16th place and battling to avoid relegation, travel to promoted Paderborn on Wednesday before hosting Hanover 96 on Saturday.

"Hamburg will have to do without Lasogga for some time," the club said in a statement. He pulled a muscle in his right thigh during training on Monday evening."

Coach Joe Zinnbauer has a replacement for Lasogga with experienced Croatian striker Ivica Olic joining the former European champions from VfL Wolfsburg last week. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)