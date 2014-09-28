BERLIN Former European champions Hamburg SV set a Bundesliga record for the longest goal drought since the start of the season after failing to score in more than five league games on Sunday.

Hamburg broke the record held by VfL Bochum from the 1979/1980 season when they went without a goal in their opening five games and also failed to score in the first 25 minutes of their sixth league game against Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

The northern club, who needed a relegation playoff last season to stay up, are in last place on three points despite spending tens of millions to bring in players like Lewis Holtby and Swiss international Valon Behrami this season.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin)