Hamburg SV's coach Thorsten Fink reacts during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Schalke 04 in Gelsenkirchen August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/Files

BERLIN Hamburg SV have sacked coach Thorsten Fink after their 6-2 demolition by Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, he said on Tuesday.

"I am proud to have worked here for two years," Fink told northern German radio NDR. "I coached a great club. Now there is still time to reach their goals, even with a different coach."

The 45-year-old Fink, who angered club bosses after leaving the team following the heavy loss to join his family in Munich, had taken over in 2011 from Swiss side FC Basel.

After a bad start to the current campaign and heavy defeats to Dortmund and Hoffenheim, Hamburg are in 15th place on four points from five games, having conceded 15 goals so far.

Club officials could not be immediately reached for a comment. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Peter Rutherford/Amlan Chakraborty)