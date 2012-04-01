BERLIN Borussia Moenchengladbach were dealt a blow in their bid for an automatic Champions League spot on Sunday when they slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Hanover 96 in the Bundesliga.

Ivorian Didier Ya Konan slotted in from close range in the 57th minute and Senegalese Mame Biram Diouf headed in his fifth league goal of the season in the 77th before fourth-placed Gladbach cut the deficit a minute later through Havard Nordtveid.

The win lifted Hanover, still competing in the Europa League quarter-finals, back into contention for a Europa League spot for next season.

They are on 41 points and in fifth place while Gladbach, with their third defeat in the last five games, are stuck in fourth on 51 with six games left to play.

Schalke 04, in third place on 53, can pull further away later on Sunday when they play Hoffenheim. The top three teams automatically book a spot in the Champions League group stage for next season.

Borussia Dortmund saw their lead at the top of the table cut to just three points after they drew 4-4 in a thrilling game with VfB Stuttgart on Friday and second-placed Bayern Munich beat Nuremberg 1-0 on Saturday.

