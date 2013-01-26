BERLIN Hanover 96 overcame the sending off of Belgian defender Sebastien Pocognoli for a reckless karate kick 34 minutes into his debut to beat VfL Wolfsburg 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Borussia Moenchengladbach kept their Champions League hopes alive when they beat bungling Fortuna Duesseldorf by the same score after being gifted two goals in the opening quarter of an hour.

Adam Szalai scored twice to help Mainz 05 win 3-0 at bottom club Greuther Feurth who remain without a home win in their first season in the Bundesliga.

Fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt beat Hoffenheim 2-1 while Schalke 04 drew 0-0 at lowly Augsburg.

Frankfurt, who occupy the Champions League playoff place, have 33 points from 19 games followed by Mainz 05 (30), and Schalke and Gladbach on 29.

Leaders Bayern Munich, who have 45 points, are at VfB Stuttgart on Sunday.

