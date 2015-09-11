FRANKFURT The budget for the new all-comprising headquarters of the German football association (DFB) in Frankfurt has risen by 20 million euros to 109 million ($122.8 million) following the inclusion of an indoor football pitch, the DFB said on Friday.

The DFB paved the way for the construction of its new headquarters and performance academy which will also be the 2014 World Cup winners' home base, after its board approved architectural contracts and the budget in a meeting earlier in the day.

"The whole project aims to create under one roof all the ideal conditions for athletes and the development of football," said national team manager Oliver Bierhoff, who is also the project leader.

"The investment for the indoor hall pays off because it offers more options in the work of our coaches, talents and referees," he said in a statement.

The initial cost for the new DFB academy at the now defunct Frankfurt gallop race track was set at 89 million euros.

The DFB is one of the largest sports bodies in the world with more than 6.8 million individual members and 25,456 affiliated clubs.

($1 = 0.8875 euros)

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)