BERLIN Bayer Leverkusen have appointed former Germany international Heiko Herrlich as their new coach after the departure of Tayfun Korkut at the end of the season, the club said on Friday.

Herrlich, 45, who played for Leverkusen from 1989 to 1993 and coached Jahn Regensburg to consecutive promotions from the regional division into the second Bundesliga in his two seasons in charge, received a deal to 2019.

"He is a very ambitious and focused coach who showed his skills not only at Regensburg," Leverkusen sports director Rudi Voeller told a news conference.

"He favours an attractive and aggressive style of play which comes very close to our own concept." Herrlich, who won five caps for Germany and scored one goal and as a player also won the Champions League with Borussia Dortmund, had a brief spell in the Bundesliga as head coach of VfL Bochum in 2009-10.

"We want to achieve the best possible things in the coming season and get back into the Bundesliga top group," Herrlich told reporters.

Leverkusen, regular Champions League competitors, endured one of their worse seasons, finishing in 12th place and leaving it late to secure their spot in the top division for another season.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Mark Heinrich)