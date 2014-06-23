June 23 Hertha Berlin have signed Dutch centre-back John Heitinga on a free transfer from Fulham, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.

Heitinga, who has won 87 caps for his country, agreed a two-year deal.

"I was desperate to play in the Bundesliga, that's why I'm really looking forward to playing for Hertha," the 30-year-old said on the Bundlesliga website (www.bundesliga.com).

Sporting director Michael Preetz said: "John Heitinga is a defender with international experience, from whom our younger players in particular will learn a lot."

Heitinga began his career with Ajax in 2001, before moves to Atletico Madrid and Everton.

He joined Fulham on a free transfer in January this year and played 14 times for the Cottagers before they were relegated to the Championship.

