Zidane excited by “beautiful final” against Juventus
MADRID Zinedine Zidane was thrilled to steer Real Madrid to a second consecutive Champions League final in which his team will bid to defend their title against his former club Juventus.
BERLIN Hertha Berlin's team bus was shot at by a motorcyclist while it was travelling to Bielefeld railway station to pick up the squad ahead of Monday's German Cup match, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday.
Hertha published a photograph of the damaged bus windscreen on their website and said driver Stefan Behrendt was unhurt.
"We are deeply shocked and hope that the perpetrators will be caught. Luckily our bus driver got away with just a fright," Hertha sporting director Michael Preetz said.
Hertha are due to play at second tier Arminia Bielefeld in the Cup first round on Monday.
"We are shocked about this attack on the team bus of Hertha. Luckily the Berlin colleague was not injured," Bielefeld said on Twitter.
Such incidents are very rare in German football but violence occasionally occurs.
(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Ed Osmond)
MADRID In the dying minutes of their Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid, a thunderstorm rolled in and drenched Atletico Madrid's Vicente Calderon stadium.