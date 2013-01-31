BERLIN Jan 31 Bundesliga strugglers Hoffenheim have signed Brazilian goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes on loan from Tottenham Hotspur for the rest of the season.

"With Heurelho Gomes we have signed a very experienced goalkeeper," sports director Andreas Mueller told reporters on Thursday.

The 31-year-old, who has been with Spurs for three-and-a-half years, has won three international caps.

Earlier on Thursday, Mueller said Germany keeper Tim Wiese would be left out of the squad for an unspecified spell due to mounting pressure from fans and the media.

Wiese, who joined the club this season from Werder Bremen, has had a poor campaign.

"We have to take him out in order to protect him. Whatever Tim does now he hasn't got a chance - he cannot be evaluated properly," Mueller said.

Hoffenheim are second from bottom in the league. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)