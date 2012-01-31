BERLIN Hoffenheim are hoping to take out-of-favour Wolfsburg striker Srdjan Lakic on loan until the end of the season to fill the gap left by Vedad Ibisevic's departure for Stuttgart, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Croatia international joined Wolfsburg from Kaiserslautern after netting 16 times in the 2010-11 season but has failed to hold down a regular starting place under coach Felix Magath.

"Depending on the outcome of a medical later today (Tuesday), Srdjan Lakic will be joining us until the end of the season," the club said.

