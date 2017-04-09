Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels will miss the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid after injuring his ankle, the club confirmed on Sunday.

Hummels came on as a substitute in Bayern's 4-1 Bundesliga victory over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, but broke down in training on Sunday after getting a knock on his ankle.

"Mats Hummels has suffered an ankle joint distortion injury and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future," read a statement on Bayern's English-language Twitter feed (@FCBayernEN).

"Very sad about missing the next two games," Hummels wrote on his @matshummels handle, confirming that he will sit out the visit of Real on Wednesday and the Bundesliga trip to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Bayern, who are 10 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table, will likely start with fit-again Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez in defence against Real, while goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is a doubt after missing the Dortmund match as he recovers from a toe injury.

Wednesday's meeting is the 23rd European Cup/Champions League fixture between Bayern and Real; no match has been played more often in the competition's history.

