BERLIN Germany defender Mats Hummels completed his move from Borussia Dortmund to Bayern Munich on Monday when he signed a five-year contract with the Bavarians.

Both teams agreed terms for the transfer two weeks ago, the third since 2013 in which a key Dortmund player has moved to their great rivals following Germany team mate Mario Goetze and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski.

The move has worked out well for Lewandowski, who has continued to be a prolific scorer at Bayern, but not so much for Goetze who has struggled to get back in the team after an injury earlier in the season.

Hummels, a 27-year-old central defender who played over 200 games for Dortmund, has 46 international caps for Germany and was in the side that won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

He won the 2011 and 2012 Bundesliga with Dortmund as well as the 2012 German Cup. He also reached the 2013 Champions League final with the Ruhr valley club.

Hummels was raised at Bayern and made his professional debut for them in May 2007 before moving to Dortmund during the 2007/08 season.

"We have strengthened our team with a world-class central defender and a player who is not afraid to shirk responsibility and, moreover, comes from our youth divisions," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said.

