BERLIN Hoffenheim forward Vedad Ibisevic is set to join Bundesliga rivals VfB Stuttgart after a medical later on Wednesday.

"Depending on the medical test the 27-year-old Bosnia international will sign a contract with VfB Stuttgart later on Wednesday," Stuttgart said in a statement.

Ibisevic has been at Hoffenheim since 2007, helping them reach the Bundesliga in 2008. He has scored 49 goals in 116 Bundesliga appearances with Hoffenheim and Alemannia Aachen.

Stuttgart, who did not disclose details on the length of the deal, are in 10th place after 18 games on 22 points, five points above the drop zone.

