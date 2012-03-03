Bayern Munich's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer reacts during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match against Bayer Leverkusen in Leverkusen March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

Bayer Leverkusen's Stefan Kiessling (L) tries to score against Bayern Munich's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match in Leverkusen March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

BERLIN Bayern Munich's title hopes suffered a major setback on Saturday when they slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen to stay four points behind champions Borussia Dortmund.

Germany international Stefan Kiessling tapped in the first goal 11 minutes from time after taking advantage of confusion in the Bayern box.

Karim Bellarabi then made it 2-0 in the 90th minute after the visitors had squandered a host of chances mainly through Arjen Robben.

The result left Bayern in second place in the Bundesliga on 48 points while Leverkusen are fifth on 40. Dortmund host Mainz later on Saturday.

Despite starting with France playmaker Franck Ribery on the bench due to a minor thigh injury, the Bavarians took early control with David Alaba going close.

Robben, who scored twice in the 3-2 midweek win for Netherlands over England at Wembley, shook off two defenders in the 14th minute and his low drive was tipped wide by keeper Bernd Leno.

Dutch winger Robben, unusually playing on the left wing, then sent Germany international Mario Gomez clear. The league's top scorer on 18 goals rounded Leno but his shot was cleared off the line by Manuel Friedrich.

Robben was denied again just after the restart when Leno blocked his powerful drive.

SAVE OF THE GAME

Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer produced the save of the game when he stopped a volley by Kiessling from point-blank range.

However, the striker finally broke the deadlock when he was left unmarked to convert an overhead kick from Gonzalo Castro.

With Bayern going forward in search of the equaliser, Leverkusen found more space in the dying stages and the 20-year-old Bellarabi grabbed his first Bundesliga goal.

VfB Stuttgart went goal crazy at Hamburg SV, winning 4-0. Two penalties by Zdravko Kuzmanovic and a goal apiece for Vedad Ibisevic and Martin Harnik took the visitors up to eighth position on 32 points.

Hamburg had striker Paolo Guerrero sent off for a flying challenge from behind on goalkeeper Sven Ulreich near the corner flag after 54 minutes, an offence that is almost certain to mean a lengthy ban for the Peruvian.

Hertha Berlin ended a six-game losing streak in the league with a 1-0 victory over Werder Bremen courtesy of Nikita Rukavytsya's 63rd-minute effort, their first win under former Bremen coach Otto Rehhagel.

Relegation-threatened Freiburg climbed off the bottom with a 2-1 triumph over Schalke 04 who lost ground in the title race and are fourth on 44 points.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)