Hoffenheim's goalkeeper Tom Starke (C) saves a ball against Bayern Munich's Mario Gomez (R) during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match in Munich March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN Bayern Munich demolished Hoffenheim 7-1 with Mario Gomez scoring a hat-trick and Dutchman Arjen Robben adding two more to move four points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

The emphatic victory boosted Bayern's confidence ahead of their Champions League round of 16 second leg against Basel next week and lifted them to 51 points. Dortmund, on 55, were playing lowly Augsburg later.

Gomez gave the Bavarians a fifth minute lead when he pounced on a weak clearance by keeper Tom Starke, opening the floodgates as the hosts looked to bounce back from last week's defeat by Bayer Leverkusen.

The hosts scored another four times in the first half through Gomez, Robben and Toni Kroos as Hoffenheim kept losing possession deep in their own half.

Bundesliga top scorer Gomez got his hat-trick with a header at the far post in the 48th to take his league tally to 21 goals. Franck Ribery completed a quick break 10 minutes later before former Hoffenheim player Luiz Gustavo scored an own goal.

"I had noticed that things were happening throughout the week in training and we wanted to switch gears," Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes told reporters.

"We played ourselves into a trance and the goals were absolutely delicious. The difference with our game against Leverkusen was that we played well for 90 minutes and we used our goal chances better."

There was more good news for Bayern with midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger making his comeback from injury with a second-half appearance as they chase a treble of German league and Cup titles and the Champions League.

Third-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach lost further ground in the title race, stumbling to a goalless draw against relegation-threatened Freiburg, to drop three points behind Bayern.

Bayer Leverkusen failed to bounce back from their 7-1 mid-week thumping by Barcelona in the Champions League, losing 3-2 at VfL Wolfsburg and remain in fifth place on 40 points.

Cologne had two men sent off in the second half but held on for a 1-0 win over Hertha Berlin, who ended with 10 men and have now lost two of three games under coach Otto Rehhagel.

Cologne's Mato Jajalo got his marching orders in the 67th minute while Lukas Podolski, widely linked to a move to Arsenal at the end of the season, was sent off with a straight red in the 76th in a bad-tempered game.

Mohamed Zidan scored for the sixth consecutive game since joining Mainz 05 in the winter transfer season to help them to a 2-1 win over Nuremberg.

