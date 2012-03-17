Borussia Dortmund's Shinji Kagawa celebrates a goal against Werder Bremen during for a ball during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Dortmund March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN Shinji Kagawa's early strike gave Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 win over Werder Bremen and Hamburg SV's relegation worries increased with a 3-1 home defeat by fellow strugglers Freiburg on Saturday.

Kagawa scored his ninth goal of the season in the eighth minute as Dortmund, who also hit the woodwork twice in the first half, extended their unbeaten Bundesliga run to a club record 20 games.

The champions have 59 points from 26 games, eight clear of Bayern Munich, who play Hertha Berlin later on Saturday (1730), and Borussia Moenchengladbach, who snatched a 2-1 win at Bayer Leverkusen with Igor de Camargo's 88th-minute goal.

Six-times champions Hamburg, the only ever-present team since the Bundesliga was founded in 1963, remain 14th with 27 points but are now only two clear of Freiburg, who are 16th in the relegation playoff spot.

There was more bad news for Hamburg as Augsburg, another relegation-threatened team, beat Mainz 05 2-1, putting them 15th with 26 points.

Poor Hamburg defending allowed Johannes Flum and Daniel Caligiuri to put Freiburg 2-0 ahead by halftime.

Flum scrambled the ball home from close range in the 20th minute and Caligiuri got in front of his marker to turn in Mensur Mujdza's cross two minutes before the break.

Cedrick Makiadi fired the third following a well-worked free kick in the 72nd minute before Ivo Ilicevic grabbed a consolation for Thorsten Fink's troubled side, who have taken one point from their last five matches.

Moenchengladbach had failed to score in their previous two outings but quickly put that right as Marco Reus gave them the lead after seven minutes.

Stefan Kiessling fired the equaliser in the 75th minute after Gladbach's defence failed to clear the ball, only for Reus to go on a 40-metre run and lay the ball off to De Camargo who slipped past Bernd Leno and scored the winner.

Augsburg, enjoying their first season in the top flight, came from behind against Mainz with Sebastian Langkamp scoring the winner early in the second half.

Sami Allagui had put the visitors ahead in the 36th minute but Ja-Cheol Koo 44 levelled one minute before the break with a superb dipping volley from just outside the area.

Two goals by Patrick Helmes gave inconsistent VfL Wolfsburg a 3-1 win at Nuremberg in the afternoon's other match, featuring two midtable sides.

KAGAWA STRIKE

Dortmund had dropped two precious points against Augsburg last week but were quickly off the mark against an injury and suspension-hit Bremen, who had 16-goal Claudio Pizarro among their absentees.

The leaders went ahead when Marcel Schmelzer's long cross found Ilkay Gundogan at the far post and he deftly sidefooted the ball into the path of Kagawa for the Japanese midfielder to head in unmarked.

Kagawa hit the foot of the post in the 23rd minute while Sebastian Kehl headed against the underside of the bar and Robert Lewandowksi wasted another chance by firing over with the goal at his mercy as Dortmund dominated.

Kagawa had two good chances early in the second half to double his tally but Dortmund fizzled out after that while Bremen rarely looked dangerous in a scrappy finale.

