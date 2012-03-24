Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller reacts during the German Bundesliga first division soccer match against Hanover in Munich March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Hanover 96 2-1 on Saturday to cut Borussia Dortmund's lead to two points at the top of the Bundesliga.

Toni Kroos and Mario Gomez gave the hosts a two-goal cushion before Didier Konan's 74th-minute bicycle kick sparked late drama on a rainy day in Munich.

Dortmund, on 59 points, travel to Cologne on Sunday and can restore their five-point lead with a victory.

Second-placed Bayern, who left Bundesliga top scorer Gomez on the bench at the start, had a good chance in the 20th minute but Franck Ribery fired wide from 10 metres.

The Bavarians, who meet Olympique Marseille next week in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, went ahead in the 36th minute through Kroos.

The Germany international chipped the ball over keeper Ron-Robert Zieler after a quick combination between Ribery and Arjen Robben.

Gomez, who came on after an hour, went close when his low drive from a tight angle rattled the post.

The Germany forward was on target in the 68th minute, grabbing his 23rd league goal of the season after shaking off two defenders to curl the ball past Zieler with a fine left-footed effort.

SPECTACULAR GOAL

Substitute Konan spectacularly cut the deficit for Hanover with a bicycle kick in the box in the 74th minute to trigger a nervous finale for the home team. Mame Biram Diouf then went agonisingly close to an equaliser when his header flew narrowly over.

The hosts were given another fright when Bayern defender Jerome Boateng miskicked, forcing his own keeper Manuel Neuer into a reaction save.

Bayern are chasing a treble of titles after qualifying for the German Cup final earlier this week where they will face Dortmund.

Hoffenheim came from a goal down to stun third-placed Borussia Monechengladbach 2-1 with two goals in three minutes to snap the hosts' year-long unbeaten run at home and leave them in third place on 51 points, dashing any lingering title hopes.

Relegation-threatened Hertha Berlin, in 17th spot, scored their first away win since October, beating Mainz 05 3-1 with two goals from Adrian Ramos to move up to within a point of the playoff spot on 26.

Kaiserslautern's new coach Krasimir Balakov could do nothing to prevent a 2-0 defeat at Freiburg in their relegation derby that left them 17 league games without a win - a club record - and anchored in last place on 20 points.

Augsburg, also battling to avoid the drop, snatched a last-gasp Paul Verhaegh equaliser at sixth-placed Werder Bremen for a 1-1 draw to lift themselves above the drop zone and stretch their unbeaten run to six matches.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Clare Fallon)