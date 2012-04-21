Werder Bremen's Marko Arnautovic (R) and Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery (C) challenge for the ball during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match in Bremen, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN Bayern Munich kept their faint title hopes alive when Franck Ribery scored an injury-time goal to give them a 2-1 win at Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Anything less than a Bayern victory would have handed the Bundesliga crown to Borussia Dortmund -- but Dortmund were still hoping to clinch their second successive title in their late kickoff against Borussia Moenchengladbach (1630GMT).

Second-placed Bayern, the only team that can catch Dortmund, are five points behind the leaders with two games to play.

Bayern had to come from behind after Naldo fired Bremen ahead in the 51st minute, but the Brazilian became the villain when he turned Ribery's low cross into his own goal under no real pressure for Bayern's equaliser in the 75th minute.

Then substitute Ribery wriggled past his marker and placed a low shot into the far corner to give Bayern, who started with effectively a second-string team, the three points, confirming their place in the Champions League group stage next season.

Bottom club Kaiserslautern were relegated despite winning 2-1 at Hertha Berlin, who are one place above them. Lautern are seven points behind 16th-placed Cologne, who drew 1-1 with VfB Stuttgart, with two games to play.

The defeat was a huge blow for Hertha's hopes of staying up, leaving them two points behind Cologne, who are in the relegation playoff spot, with two games to play.

Oliver Kirch and Andrew Wooten scored in a 12-minute spell before halftime for Lautern, Peter Niemyer replying on the hour for Hertha.

Cologne, who have the worst defensive record in the Bundesliga, took a 50th minute lead against VfB Stuttgart through Slaowmir Peszko. Cacau levelled for the visitors in the 71st minute.

Cologne, who have 30 points from 32 games, are three adrift of 15th-placed Augsburg, who could widen the gap by winning at home to Schalke 04 on Sunday (1330).

Hamburg SV, the only ever-present team since the Bundesliga was founded in 1963, eased their relegation worries with a 1-1 draw at Nuremburg.

Son Heung-Min gave Hamburg the lead just before the hour and, although Daniel Didavi levelled five minutes later, 14th-placed Hamburg moved five points clear of Cologne.

BAYERN FOCUS

Bayern had publicly renounced any pretensions of winning the Bundesliga, preferring to focus on reaching the final of the Champions League, which will be played in their own Allianz Arena stadium.

They visit Real Madrid for the second leg of their semi-final on Wednesday, having won the first leg 2-1 last Tuesday.

Bayern dominated the early stages at Bremen and finished the first half with a flourish as Nils Petersen crashed a shot against the crossbar on the turn and Thomas Mueller had a rising drive tipped over by Tim Wiese.

But Werder started the second half strongly, as Claudio Pizarro had a header tipped over the bar by Manuel Neuer.

Pizarro then got his head to the resulting corner and touched the ball into the path of Naldo, who fired in left-footed from close range.

With Bremen dominating, Bayern brought on topscorer Mario Gomez and Ribery. The Frenchman had only been on for a few minutes when he broke down the left and sent over a low cross that Naldo, under no pressure, side-footed into his net from 12 metres.

Bayern went close to a second goal as a Ribery cross rolled across the face of the Bremen goal and Toni Kroos shot agonisingly wide, before Ribery stuck.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by John Mehaffey)