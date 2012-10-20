Rafinha of Bayern Munich (C) celebrates his goal against Fortuna Duesseldorf with his team mates during their first division Bundesliga soccer match in Duesseldorf October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN Leaders Bayern Munich set a new Bundesliga record for the best start to a season with their eighth successive win on Saturday, crushing promoted Fortuna Duesseldorf 5-0 away.

A Mario Mandzukic goal, Luiz Gustavo's close-range effort and two second-half goals from Thomas Mueller and one from Rafinha completed a fruitful day for Bayern as champions Borussia Dortmund slumped to a 2-1 home defeat by rivals Schalke 04.

Promoted Eintracht Frankfurt kept up their spectacular opening to the campaign with a 3-1 home victory over Hanover 96 to stay five points behind Bayern in second place.

Schalke are third on 17 points with fellow Champions League competitors Dortmund, quickly dropping out of contention, in fourth on 12.

Bayer Leverkusen rescued a 2-2 home draw against Mainz 05 courtesy of an 87th minute Gonzalo Castro goal while VfL Wolfsburg dropped to last place, beaten 2-0 by visitors Freiburg to increase pressure on coach Felix Magath.

DAZZLING START

Bayern, who also set a record for the best goal difference at this stage of the Bundesliga with 26 goals for and only two conceded, got off to a quick start against the league newcomers who had only lost once beforehand.

The visitors put the ball in the net in the 17th minute with Mueller thundering in a left-footed drive after a dazzling quick passing move but the effort was ruled offside.

The Bavarians were undeterred and got their deserved lead through Croatian Mandzukic's seventh goal of the season which put him top of the league scorers' table.

Mandzukic then set up Luiz Gustavo for Bayern's second goal, heading towards goal for the Brazilian to tap in from less than a metre out.

The hosts were by that time in disarray and Mueller got his goal, firing in after a nice Franck Ribery pass.

Two more late goals from Mueller - his sixth of the season - and Brazilian Rafinha completed the rout in style as they bred confidence ahead of Tuesday's Champions League game at France's Lille.

Dortmund showed none of the same offensive appetite and were punished when Dutchman Ibrahim Afellay scored for visitors Schalke in the 14th minute with a well-timed shot.

Marco Hoeger silenced the 80,0000 crowd at the Westfalen stadium three minutes after the restart, chasing down a perfect defence-splitting pass from Lewis Holtby to beat goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller.

Robert Lewandowski cut the deficit in the 55th with a header but the hosts soon ran out of ideas as they suffered their first defeat to local rivals Schalke since February 2010 and saw their title defence take a further hit this season.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)