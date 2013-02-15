Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben (R) and team mates celebrate after scoring a goal during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match against VfL Wolfsburg in Wolfsburg February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

BERLIN Runaway leaders Bayern Munich won 2-0 at VfL Wolfsburg on Friday with goals from Mario Mandzukic and Arjen Robben to move a massive 18 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

League top scorer Mandzukic snatched his 15th goal of the season with a spectacular bicycle kick against his former club in the 36th minute and substitute Robben scored in added time.

Bayern's sensational run has now seen them win 18 of 22 matches this season, including their last five away. They have not conceded a goal since the league resumed in mid-January.

Bayern, who visit Arsenal in the Champions League next week, have 57 points with second-placed champions Borussia Dortmund, on 39, hosting Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday when Bayer Leverkusen, a point behind in third, entertain lowly Augsburg.

Bayern and Wolfsburg set a fierce tempo early on and each side had an early chance with Thomas Mueller heading over the bar for the visitors while the home side's Bas Dost failed to connect with a cutback in the box.

However, the Bavarians gradually got their quick passing going and took the lead through Croatia striker Mandzukic, again preferred to Mario Gomez, after Bastian Schweinsteiger, at the far post, set him up with a header from a Toni Kroos free kick.

Mandzukic, who did not celebrate his goal against the club he played for from 2010-2012, also had a shot cleared off the line by Naldo in the 49th minute.

The Croatian could soon have even tougher competition with Borussia Dortmund's Poland forward Robert Lewandowski close to joining Bayern from next season according to media reports.

Wolfsburg worked hard for an equaliser and came agonisingly close with a curled Diego free kick in the 77th which was superbly palmed away from the top corner by Manuel Neuer with Ivan Perisic failing to score from the rebound.

Robben sealed Bayern's win in stoppage time with his first goal of the season to wrap up a comfortable victory that leaves Wolfsburg in 12th place on 26 points. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)