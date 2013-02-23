Eintracht Frankfurt's Anderson (R) tackles Borusia Dortmund's Mario Goetze (C) during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Dortmund February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Eintracht Frankfurt kept a tight grip on fourth place in the Bundesliga, maintaining their hopes of Champions League qualification, with a goalless draw at Freiburg on Friday.

The visitors were the better team in the first half but lacked the final pass to break down the Freiburg defence and not even the introduction of Canadian forward Oliver Occean in the second period could liven up the Eintracht attack.

Fifth-placed Freiburg, eyeing their first involvement in European competition for 12 years, were twice denied by Eintracht defender Stefano Celozzi when he denied Jan Rosenthal and Matthias Ginter with goal-line clearances.

Eintracht goalkeeper Kevin Trapp also did well to stop a shot from Max Kruse.

Promoted Eintracht, with 38 points from 23 games, are three points ahead of Freiburg. The top three qualify for the Champions League with the team in fourth spot going into the preliminary round.

Runaway leaders Bayern Munich, on 57, can go 18 points clear on Saturday with a win over visiting Werder Bremen.

Champions Borussia Dortmund, in second position, travel to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday when third-placed Bayer Leverkusen, on 41 points, also meet bottom club Greuther Fuerth. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)