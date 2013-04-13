Germany's Champions League semi-finalists went on scoring sprees in the Bundesliga on Saturday with Borussia Dortmund blasting five first-half goals in a 6-1 win at Greuther Fuerth and champions Bayern Munich beating Nuremberg 4-0.

Ilkay Gundogen and Mario Goetze each netted twice for second-placed Dortmund against bottom club Fuerth, who remained winless at home in their first Bundesliga season.

Poles Jakub Blaszczykowski and Roberto Lewandowski, on target for the 11th league game in a row, completed the scoring for Borussia in front of Jose Mourinho, coach of Champions League semi-final opponents Real Madrid, who watched from the stands.

Jerome Boateng, Mario Gomez, Rafinha and Xherdan Shaqiri shared the goals as Bayern, who wrapped up the title last week with six games to spare, brought Nuremberg's nine-match unbeaten run to a halt.

Reserve goalkeeper Tom Starke, one of nine changes from the Bayern team that beat Juventus 2-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday, completed a perfect day for the Bavarians with an unorthodox penalty save from Timmy Simons.

Starke knew little about it as he dived the right way and the ball struck his head and bounced away.

South Korea's Son Heung-Min scored twice to give Hamburg SV a 2-1 win at Mainz 05 in a match between two teams chasing places in European football next season.

Hamburg had lost their last three games and appeared to heed the warning of coach Thorsten Fink, who told his players last week that anyone who did not pull their weight would leave at the end of the season.

Twenty-year-old Son put Hamburg ahead after the Mainz defence got themselves in a tangle just after the hour and struck again 20 minutes later with a run from the halfway line.

Shawn Parker replied for Mainz after Hamburg's defence also got tied in knots. Hamburg moved up to eighth with 41 points with Mainz one place below on 39.

LATE EQUALISER

In the lower half of the table, a late goal by Naldo gave VfL Wolfsburg a 2-2 draw at home to relegation-threatened Hoffenheim.

Eighteen 18-year-old Maximilian Arnold volleyed Wolfsburg in front before Sejad Salihovic, with a penalty, and Andreas Beck turned the game around for Hoffenheim, who stayed in 16th, the relegation playoff place, with 24 points.

Fortuna Duesseldorf, six points ahead of Hoffenheim in 15th, drew against Werder Bremen.

Bayern, who have won 25 of their 29 games, have 78 points at the top, 20 ahead of Dortmund, who are close to guaranteeing a Champions League group stage place next season.

Bayer Leverkusen, third with 49, were at fourth-placed Schalke 04, who have 45, in the evening game (1630GMT).

Goetze set Dortmund on their way in the 12th minute and Gundogen turned in Blaszczykowski's pass three minutes later. The Pole headed the third in the 29th minute and then set up the fourth for Gundogen to score with a curling shot.

Goetze made it 5-0 on the stroke of halftime and, although Edgar Prib pulled one back for Fuerth in the 71st minute, Lewandowski added a sixth for Dortmund with 10 minutes left.

Bayern also looked unstoppable as Boateng, Gomez and Rafinha put them 3-0 up after only 24 minutes at Nuremberg, and at that point it looked as though they could equal their 9-2 drubbing of Hamburg two weeks ago.

But they eased off, with Shaqiri adding a goal early in the second half.

"We threw the game away in the first half," said Nuremberg coach Michael Wiesinger. "We have to apologise for the first half. Nobody played with 100 percent today."

