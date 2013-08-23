BERLIN Borussia Dortmund made it three wins out of three Bundesliga games when they edged Werder Bremen 1-0 thanks to striker Robert Lewandowski's second goal of the season on Friday.

The Pole, who tried to secure a move to Bayern Munich in the close season but has settled his differences with Dortmund after a generous pay rise, tapped in 10 minutes after the restart to send his side three points clear at the top with nine.

Treble winners Bayern Munich, on six points, host Nuremberg in the Bavarian derby on Saturday (1330 GMT).

Almost to the day since the first ever Bundesliga game on August 24, 1963, when Werder beat Dortmund 3-2, the two teams were out to protect perfect starts to the present campaign.

It quickly turned into a one-sided affair with the hosts attacking at will and having 32 shots on goal compared to Bremen's seven.

Last season's runners-up wasted a host of clear chances in the first half, with Jakub Blaszcykowski rattling the bar as Werder dropped deep into their own half.

It was the midfielder's fellow Poland international team mate Lewandowski who broke the deadlock with a deserved goal in the 55th minute after a cutback into the box from Marco Reus.

"It was a good thing we did not score earlier because it would have taken some of our fire out," Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp told reporters. "Now, this way we had our foot on the gas over 90 minutes."

"I am happy that Lewandowski scored," said Klopp. "He was rewarded for having worked as hard as a bull tonight."

Nuri Sahin could have doubled the lead but his 14-metre volley sailed over the bar on the hour and Bremen keeper Sebastian Mielitz kept his cool to deny substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from point-blank range a little later.

Werder, who had not conceded a goal this season, had to wait until the 87th minute to show any attacking spirit with new Argentine signing Franco Di Santo, formerly of Wigan Athletic, testing home keeper Roman Weidenfeller with a powerful drive.

Dortmund have only won their opening three games when they have also won the league title - in 1994/95 and 2001/02.

