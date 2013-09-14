Kevin Prince Boateng, new striker for Schalke 04, controls the ball during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Bayer Leverkusen in Gelsenkirchen, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Kevin-Prince Boateng scored his first goal for Schalke 04 on Saturday to earn his team a 1-0 win at Mainz 05 and champions Bayern Munich beat Hanover 96 2-0.

Boateng, who moved from AC Milan late in the transfer window, opened his account in the 34th minute to seal Schalke's first away win of the season.

Mario Mandzukic and Franck Ribery scored in the second half to put Bayern on 13 points from their first five games.

Stefan Kiessling struck twice in Bayer Leverkusen's 3-1 victory over VfL Wolfsburg and two goals from Vaclav Kadlec helped Eintracht Frankfurt win 3-0 at Werder Bremen, who had Franco di Santo sent off after only 26 minutes.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, Editing by Ed Osmond. Reuters Messaging: brian.homewood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net. To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)