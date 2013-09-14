FIFA changes means no rival yet for North American World Cup bid
MANCHESTER The bidding process has yet to begin but the joint proposal from the United States, Canada and Mexico to host the 2026 World Cup is already the heavy favourite to win.
Kevin-Prince Boateng scored his first goal for Schalke 04 on Saturday to earn his team a 1-0 win at Mainz 05 and champions Bayern Munich beat Hanover 96 2-0.
Boateng, who moved from AC Milan late in the transfer window, opened his account in the 34th minute to seal Schalke's first away win of the season.
Mario Mandzukic and Franck Ribery scored in the second half to put Bayern on 13 points from their first five games.
Stefan Kiessling struck twice in Bayer Leverkusen's 3-1 victory over VfL Wolfsburg and two goals from Vaclav Kadlec helped Eintracht Frankfurt win 3-0 at Werder Bremen, who had Franco di Santo sent off after only 26 minutes.
(Reporting by Brian Homewood, Editing by Ed Osmond. Reuters Messaging: brian.homewood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net. To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)
MANCHESTER The bidding process has yet to begin but the joint proposal from the United States, Canada and Mexico to host the 2026 World Cup is already the heavy favourite to win.
MADRID Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to rekindle some of the magic they once served up under Carlo Ancelotti on Wednesday when they face their old coach in the latest edition of Real Madrid's rivalry with Bayern Munich.