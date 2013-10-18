Bayer Leverkusen went top of the Bundesliga in extraordinary circumstances on Friday, winning 2-1 at Hoffenheim after being awarded a goal when Stefan Kiessling's header clearly went into the side-netting.

Sidney Sam put Leverkusen ahead in the first half but the controversy erupted in the 70th minute when Kiessling headed Gonzalo Castro's corner into the side-netting.

However, the ball entered the net, apparently through a hole, and the goal was given by referee Felix Brych.

Kiessling was seen to put his hands on his head after mis-directing the header and looked confused when the referee awarded the goal.

Hoffenheim's misery was compounded with a bizarre sequence of misses after they were awarded a controversial penalty shortly afterwards.

Roberto Firmino's first shot was saved by Leverkusen keeper Bernd Leno, he fired the rebound against the post and the ball then fell to Omer Toprak, who also hit the same upright.

They finally pulled a goal back with a Sven Schipplock header.

The referee, looking disconcerted, left the field to a resounding chorus of jeers and amid protests from the Hoffenheim players.

The Bundesliga does not use goal-line technology nor the additional refereeing assistants who stand on the goal line in European club competitions.

A Hoffenheim official said they would launch a protest while media commentators suggested a replay could be ordered.

"I couldn't see from the stands but it was clear afterwards that the ball definitely did not go in," Bayer Leverkusen director Rudi Voeller told Sky Sports Deutschland.

"It's unpleasant but there's nothing we can do about it."

Leverkusen went top of the Bundesliga with 22 points from nine games, two ahead of Bayern Munich who host Mainz on Saturday.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis)