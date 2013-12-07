Werder Bremen's Luca Caldirola (L) and Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller fight for the ball during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match in Bremen, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN Bayern Munich humiliated former Bundesliga powerhouses Werder Bremen 7-0 on Saturday, Franck Ribery scoring twice and setting up another as the champions kept up their seemingly unstoppable march towards another title.

It was the first time in more than half a century that Bayern had struck seven times at Bremen's Weser stadium, once a fortress when the two sides battled for Bundesliga domination up until a decade ago.

Frenchman Ribery was in top form and lifted the Bavarians seven points clear at the top of the table on 41 with their 40th consecutive league game without defeat.

They also levelled a club record with their 26th straight away game without a loss.

Assani Lukimya scored Werder's 50th Bundesliga own goal to put Bayern in front after 21 minutes.

Defender Daniel van Buyten rose above everyone to head in the second goal six minutes later before Ribery's chip put the game beyond doubt in the 38th minute.

After missing several chances Mario Mandzukic finally struck from close range following a Ribery assist on the hour.

Thomas Mueller drilled the ball in from 16 metres before Ribery and Mario Goetze completed a rout that will heap the pressure on Werder coach Robin Dutt.

Dutt's team, who have won just one of their last nine league games, are fifth from bottom.

His Schalke 04 counterpart Jens Keller is equally under pressure after they slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Borussia Moenchengladbach, who notched their sixth straight win to go seven points clear in fourth place.

Schalke's misery was sealed on the stroke of halftime when captain Benedikt Hoewedes was sent off with a second booking for a hand ball and Max Kruse converted the resulting spot kick.

Keller's future at the club could depend on next week's Champions League crunch match against Basel for a spot in the knockout stage.

Hamburg SV were beaten by visitors Augsburg 1-0 to drop to 13th, level on points with northern rivals Werder.

Second-placed Bayer Leverkusen travel to Borussia Dortmund, in third, later on Saturday with a draw or defeat for the visitors assuring Bayern will go into the winter break later this month in top spot.

