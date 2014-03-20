Bayern Munich's head coach Pep Guardiola gestures during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match against Schalke 04 in Munich March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Pep Guardiola's Bayern Munich have had a hand on the Bundesliga title for months and could make their status as champions official at Mainz 05 on Saturday.

Holding a 23-point lead at the top of the table and with nine games left, another Bayern victory this weekend and no wins from Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 would seal the trophy for the Bavarians.

Last season's treble winners have won 17 straight Bundesliga matches in a spectacular domestic run and have also powered into the last eight in the Champions League.

"We need one or two games to retain the Bundesliga title but the when is not important," Guardiola told reporters.

"What is important is to keep this tension up. We have to keep focus and concentration high for another two or three months."

Last year's winners Bayern are also aiming to become the first team to successfully defend their Champions League crown.

Guardiola can again count on Dutch winger Arjen Robben, who picked up a knock in training this week and also extended his contract with the club by two years to 2017, at Mainz.

He will also be happy to see Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger hitting top form again after a long injury absence.

"It would be great to win the title at Mainz but it doesn't really matter when we do it so long as we win it," said Schweinsteiger.

Fifth-placed Mainz will be no pushovers, having lost just once in 11 games. They are also attempting to record their best Bundesliga points haul this season.

Third-placed Schalke, on 47 points, will try to keep the title race going a little longer especially as they are at home to bottom club Eintracht Braunschweig on Saturday.

Schalke will also want to bounce back after going out of the Champions League to Real Madrid in midweek.

Dortmund, in second spot on 48 points, are likely to be without defender Marcel Schmelzer at Hanover 96 on Saturday.

Schmelzer was injured in the midweek 2-1 defeat by Zenit St Petersburg that sent Juergen Klopp's side through to the Champions League quarter-finals 5-4 on aggregate.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)