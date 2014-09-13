Borussia Dortmund's Kevin Grosskreutz (L) Shinji Kagawa and Hendrikh Mkhitaryan (R) celebrate with their supporters after the German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Freiburg in Dortmund September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN Japan international Shinji Kagawa sparkled on his return to Borussia Dortmund, scoring one goal for the Ruhr Valley club and helping set up another in a 3-1 win over Freiburg on Saturday.

Champions Bayern Munich beat VfB Stuttgart 2-0, with Frenchman Franck Ribery scoring on his season debut as they prepare for their Champions League match against Manchester City next week.

The 25-year-old Kagawa, who had spent two seasons at Manchester United after winning consecutive Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012 with Dortmund, was welcomed back with roaring applause and he instantly rewarded the fans.

First he set up Kevin Grosskreutz, whose cutback found Adrian Ramos for the lead.

Dubbed the 'Lost son' by German media, the attacking midfielder fired in from 12 metres in the 41st minute as hundreds of Japanese flags were unfurled in the stands.

"Shinji played an outstanding game and he had cramps at the end which is a good sign," coach Juergen Klopp told reporters.

"We know very well that he can play football and also create a special atmosphere," said Klopp after his player, who failed to hold down a starting spot at United, received a standing ovation at the end of the game.

Substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang completed Dortmund's successful dress rehearsal for their Champions League group opener against Arsenal next week, with a scintillating 50-metre sprint and a superb chip for their third of the afternoon in the 78th.

Freiburg scored a late consolation goal with Oliver Sorg.

Dortmund have six points from three games, one behind Bayern who never hit top form against Stuttgart.

The Bavarians, missing several players through injury, were rarely threatened.

Stuttgart's most threatening player was none of the six forwards or attacking midfielders deployed during the game but instead defender Antonio Ruediger, who twice came close with headers.

Mario Goetze made the most of a bad Stuttgart clearance to fire in for the lead in the 27th minute.

France's Ribery, who missed the World Cup with a back injury and nursed a nagging knee injury in the past weeks, came on for the scorer in the 68th and doubled their lead with a low shot from a tight angle five minutes before the end.

Coach Pep Guardiola had a brief injury scare when defender Holger Badstuber, only recently back from an 18-month break following consecutive cruciate ligament tears, went down clutching his leg.

He was later, however, diagnosed with only a minor thigh muscle problem, the club said.

Hoffenheim failed to keep pace with the top clubs after conceding an 89th minute equaliser from Ivica Olic in their 1-1 draw against VfL Wolfsburg.

Wolfsburg were then left with 10 men following the dismissal of Josuha Guilavogui with a second booking.

Cologne and Paderborn shared the points in their goalless battle of the promoted clubs.

Bayer Leverkusen are also on seven points after Friday's 3-3 draw against Werder Bremen. Champions League club Schalke 04 take on Borussia Moenchengladbach later on Saturday.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Martyn Herman/Alan Baldwin)