BERLIN Resurgent Werder Bremen beat visiting Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 on Sunday for a third straight win that took them away from the immediate relegation battle for the first time in months and up to eighth place on 26 points.

The former German champions took the lead in the 17th minute with a goal out of nowhere when Davie Selke, the talented 20-year-old Germany youth international, connected directly with a deep Fin Bartels cross.

Zlatko Junuzovic then curled a free kick in from 18 metres just before the half-hour mark as Champions League club Leverkusen struggled to find their rhythm.

The visitors, who are sixth on 32, recovered towards the end of the first half, cutting the deficit with a Hakan Calhanoglu rebound header before taking control of the game.

But despite a largely one-sided second period with Leverkusen pushing for the equaliser, they failed to score although they did hit the post through Stefan Kiessling before coach Roger Schmit was sent to the stands for dissent.

Leaders Bayern Munich beat VfB Stuttgart 2-0 on Saturday without hitting top form to stay eight points clear of second-placed VfL Wolfsburg, who beat Hoffenheim 3-0 to move up to 41.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)