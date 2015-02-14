Wolfsburg's Bas Dost scores his fourth goal during their Bundesliga first division soccer match against Bayer Leverkusen in Leverkusen February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN Striker Bas Dost scored four goals including a stoppage-time winner to give VfL Wolfsburg a 5-4 win at Bayer Leverkusen and on a day of high scoring in the Bundesliga Bayern Munich blasted hapless Hamburg SV 8-0 on Saturday.

Second-placed Wolfsburg led 3-0 after half an hour and then 4-2 before Leverkusen, for whom Son Heung-min bagged a hat-trick, pegged them back to 4-4, only for Dost to sneak in and flick home the winner at the near post with the last kick.

Thomas Mueller, Arjen Robben and Mario Goetze each scored twice for leaders Bayern while Robert Lewandowski and Franck Ribery grabbed the others to sink sorry Hamburg, who were beaten 9-2 in the same fixture two seasons ago.

The results kept Bayern eight points clear of Wolfsburg at the top of the table. In other matches, Borussia Moenchengladbach beat neighbours Cologne 1-0 and Werder Bremen continued their revival with a 3-2 win over Augsburg.

