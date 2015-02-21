Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben scores a goal during their Bundesliga first division soccer match against Paderborn in Paderborn February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben struck twice as the champions annihilated promoted Paderborn 6-0 on Saturday to open up an 11-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

Poland international Lewandowski, who has yet to deliver the goal rush expected from him when he joined from rivals Borussia Dortmund this season, has not been an automatic starter.

Coach Pep Guardiola publicly backed the striker on Friday, saying he was not always playing merely because of different systems.

Lewandowski, who was a late substitute in the goalless draw at Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League this week, paid back the trust when he plucked a superb flick from Robben to fire Bayern ahead in the 24th minute.

Then, in true centre forward fashion, he tapped in a Franck Ribery cutback 13 minutes later. Paderborn's fate was sealed when Florian Hartherz was sent off on the hour and Robben converted the penalty.

Ribery also got on the scoresheet along with Mitchell Weiser before Robben notched his 16th goal of the campaign to equal his best season tally at Bayern and climb to the top of the scorers list.

"We were very serious today and allowed hardly any chances," Guardiola told reporters. "It was at times hard to play against the five-man defence."

Bayern, who have scored 14 goals in their last two league games, are top on 55 points.

Werder Bremen stunned Schalke 04 with a last-minute equaliser from Sebastian Proedl to snatch a 1-1 draw.

Schalke had looked to be bouncing back from their 2-0 Champions League loss to Real Madrid after taking the lead through Max Meyer.

But Proedl rose high to meet a free kick to level with a powerful header. Schalke are fourth on 35.

Augsburg keeper Marwin Hitz stunned Bayer Leverkusen with a stoppage-time equaliser, becoming only the third keeper in Bundesliga history to score from open play.

Disappointed Leverkusen twice gave up the lead to draw 2-2 draw as they prepare to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League next week.

New Mainz 05 coach Martin Schmidt enjoyed a winning Bundesliga debut when his team eased past Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 to climb up to 10th on 25.

Borussia Dortmund edged past last-placed VfB Stuttgart 3-2 on Friday to climb out of the relegation zone and into 11th place, also on 25, with their third consecutive league win.

Second-placed VfL Wolfsburg, on 44 points, are in action on Sunday at home to Hertha Berlin.

