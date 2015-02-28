Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben celebrates after scoring a goal against FC Cologne during their German first division, Bundesliga soccer match in Munich February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

MUNICH Arjen Robben continued his spectacular form by setting up two goals and scoring another to guide champions Bayern Munich to a 4-1 home win over Cologne on Friday and crown celebrations for their 115-year anniversary.

The Bavarians, who have now scored 18 goals in their last three Bundesliga games, extended their lead at the top of the table to 11 points over second-placed VfL Wolfsburg who travel to in-form Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Bayern, who also had keeper Manuel Neuer to thank for a string of superb saves, started the party with a third-minute goal from Bastian Schweinsteiger who rose high to head in a Robben corner.

Franck Ribery doubled the lead seven minutes later with a crisp, low drive through the legs of a defender as Bayern ripped through the Cologne defence at will.

The visitors pulled one back when Anthony Ujah nodded the ball in on the stroke of halftime.

Bayern struggled in the second half as the hard-working Cologne defence closed down the spaces and contained them better.

"It was a bit strange today because we started really well but the last 10 minutes of the first half we slowed down and conceded the equaliser at the worst possible time," Robben told reporters.

"I have to say that Manuel rescued the win for us. He was world class."

Ujah forced Neuer to make the save of the game when the Nigerian's point-blank volley was turned aside by the Germany international.

The keeper was on hand again to stop a shot from the resulting corner as Cologne pressed for the equaliser.

Bundesliga top scorer Robben then settled Bayern nerves, a cleverly-placed header at the far post in the 67th minute earning his 17th league goal of the season.

Robert Lewandowski made it 4-1 when he chested the ball over the line following another assist from the 31-year-old Robben.

Bayern have 58 points from 23 games while Wolfsburg are on 47. Borussia Moenchengladbach, in third place a further 10 points behind, host promoted Paderborn on Sunday.

Last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund, eyeing a fourth straight win, take on fourth-placed Schalke 04 in the Ruhr Valley derby on Saturday.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)